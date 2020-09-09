(CBS SF) — Starting Monday, BART will be adding more trains to certain lines during peak commute times to keep up with increased ridership, BART officials said.
On select BART lines, commuter trains at 15-minute frequencies will be added during the workweek, and trains at 30-minute frequencies will be added to the weekend schedule.
The changes come in response to increased ridership on BART in order to maintain social distancing aboard trains, and as an effort to provide riders with added flexibility in commute times.
The increase in number of trains marks “the largest weekday service increase since the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” BART officials said.
The new schedule has been entered into BART’s online Trip Planner, and the current as well as new timetables are available at https://www.bart.gov/schedules/pdf.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.