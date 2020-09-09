CHICO (CBS SF) — A quickly advancing wall of flames from the Bear Fire roared along Highway 162 early Wednesday, setting homes ablaze in Bear Creek and along Bald Creek Road, forcing residents to frantically escape with only the clothes on their backs and a few cherished belongings in the predawn darkness.

The wildfire burning in the Plumas National Forest has led to mandatory evacuation orders in parts of Plumas, Butte and Yuba counties, according to authorities.

The orders were associated with the North Complex Fire, which includes the Bear Fire and the Claremont Fire that apparently have merged.

A new wildfire — the Willow Fire — erupted overnight off Neptune Lane and Willow Glen Road, North of Smartville in Yuba County, and had grown 300 acres in the early morning hours.

#WillowFire Marysville Rd and Willow Glen Rd in Loma Rica (Yuba County). Yuba County Sheriff reports 3000 residents evacuated in Loma Rica. Current closures include Marysville & Willow Glen, Fruitland & Honcut, Fruitland & Loma Rica, Peoria & Dolan Harding. Fire at 300 acres. pic.twitter.com/3GnV9qypAm — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) September 9, 2020

By early Wednesday, the landscape near Oroville and Chico had been turned into a frightening inferno like the view from the Bidwell Bar Bridge over Lake Oroville.

There were many narrow escapes and unconfirmed social media reports of injuries. Video showed one badly burned fire victim being loaded into an ambulance.

Among those who had a close call with the flames was a man named Dennis, who was staying with friends in Bear Creek. While his friends chose to evacuate, he decided to try and ride it out.

As the fire approached the home, Dennis fled to shelter in a nearby metal shop.

“I saw the fire coming over the ridge,” he said. “It was huge. There was nothing I could do. It was too late. It was coming on me so fast. I had to go to a sheet metal shop on the property. It was burning all around me.”

As he huddled in the shop, the wall of fire literally roared through.

“I was in the shop and flames and smoke were coming up into the shop,” he said. “I pulled things away that could start on fire. I thought I was going to die. It was so fast, it sounded like a jet plane. I can’t believe I made it out.”

As he talked, Dennis’ face was smudged with soot.

“It (deciding to not evacuate) was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

Unfortunately, the area is all too familiar with the deadly nature of a massive wildfire. The Bear Fire was burning near Paradise, a mountain community that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire. The blaze claimed 85 lives in Paradise and nearby communities.

The North Complex blazes were ignited during a lightning storm on the morning of August 17, according to fire officials. But Red Flag Fire Warning winds whipped it into an moving inferno on Tuesday.

The first evacuation order was issued for La Porte and the area near the Little Grass Valley Reservoir late Tuesday morning by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. It said all residents in the town of La Porte and people in the campgrounds and recreational facilities at Little Grass Valley Road west of Quincy La Porte Road were being ordered to leave the area.

The announcement said that Quincy La Porte Road was closed and evacuees should leave the area south on Quincy La Porte Road toward Yuba County.

Temporary evacuation staging areas are being set up by Yuba County OES at the Dobbins Alcouffee Center located in Oregon House at 9185 Marysville Road and at the Ponderosa Community Center in Brownsville located at 17103 Ponderosa Way.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued by the Butte County Sheriff Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. for residents living in the communities of Feather Falls and Clipper Mills. By 3:25 p.m., that warning had been upgraded to an evacuation order.

Authorities in Yuba County also issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.

Yuba County Sheriff Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the area of La Porte Road and New York Flat Road, north of Brownsville to the county lines at Butte and Plumas.

Anyone living north of that intersection in Yuba County was ordered to evacuate immediately due to the fire currently in Plumas and Butte Counties that was moving towards Yuba County.

The order included the communities of Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.

More information on the fire can be found on the state’s incident information system website.