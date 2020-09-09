Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Flags at the California State Capitol will be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor a first responder who has died of COVID-19.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jose Mora died on September 7 from complications due to COVID-19, after a being hospitalized for several weeks. The 20-year veteran became ill during an out-of-state investigation.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement offering condolences, saying:
“I was saddened to learn that another of California’s brave first responders lost his battle with COVID-19. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Jose Mora of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.”
Mora leaves behind a wife and four children. He was 44.
