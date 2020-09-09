MONTEREY (CBS SF) — The Dolan Fire in Monterey County, which last week had burned 20,000 acres, has now burned nearly 100,000 acres and firefighters have lost some containment, fire officials said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service said there was “significant addition fire growth overnight,” bringing the acreage burned to 93,554 acres, with containment had dropping to 20 percent from 40 percent containment from the previous day.

The U.S. Forest Service said shifting winds will spread a marine layer over the fire area in the Los Padres National Forest, bringing cooler temperatures and higher humidity to lower elevations. However, above the marine layer firefighters are still dealing with steep terrain, dry fuels and strong winds that could lead to uphill fire runs.

The fire will continue to burn actively to the south and rapid rates of spread can be expected especially in areas where drainages are aligned with the winds above the marine layer, the forest service said.

Three firefighters were reported in stable condition Wednesday after they were injured Tuesday, one critically, when a group of firefighters had to deploy fire shelters in the area of Nacimiento Guard Station.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has mandatory evacuation orders for Lucia Zone B and Prewitt Ridge Zone J; Memorial Park FS Summer homes; Zone K South Coastal Ridge Road; Zone L Gorda.

Evacuation warnings were in effect for Zone 27, Zone 24 east of Arroyo Seco Road, and Zone M Salmon Creek Falls. View the interactive map on the Monterey Office of Emergency Services website for Monterey County evacuations.