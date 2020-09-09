POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE (CBS SF) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced that the remaining evacuation warnings in West Marin due to the Woodward Fire would be lifted at 4 p.m.
The wildfire that has been burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore area of Marin County since August 18 was 95 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, with 168 personnel working at the fire.
Over the course of the three weeks since it started, the Woodward Fire has burned nearly 5,000, according to Marin County Fire. Most of the evacuation orders and warnings were lifted last week.
Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.
The current map with the perimeter of the fire and evacuations can
be found online.
