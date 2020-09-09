PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A robbery and assault suspect allegedly attacked an officer while being placed in a police vehicle Tuesday morning in Petaluma, police said.

Nathaniel Phillips, 19, of Petaluma, apparently started a fight with another man and tried to stab him around 6 a.m. at East Washington and Payran streets, according to police. Phillips’s weapon cut the victim’s clothing, but it did not pierce his skin, police said.

Daniels allegedly took some of the victim’s belongings and left when the first police officers showed up.

Police said Daniels ran through the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds and Event Center, but an officer caught up to him and he was detained at the front gate.

When Daniels was in the patrol vehicle, he allegedly spit on officers, kicked the windows and hit his head against a partition. Police said Daniels was taken out of the vehicle and tried to use his head to hit an officer before being placed in a restraint device known as a WRAP.

Daniels again used his head as a weapon, hitting an officer on the forehead as he was being put in another vehicle, according to police. The officer was uninjured.

Daniels was booked into Sonoma County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery on an officer.

Police are asking anyone who saw the assault on the other man to call police at (707) 778-4372.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.