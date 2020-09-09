UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Union City opened fire on a suspect who rammed a marked police vehicle following a hostage situation at a hotel Wednesday morning, the department said.

The suspect was not hit and was arrested late Wednesday morning at the Extended Stay America Hotel on the 31000 block of Dyer St., Union City police said.

Officers arrived at the hotel at around 10:48 a.m. to investigate a report of a female being held against her will. Police said the 911 caller reported the victim was not able to call 911 herself and the victim was afraid she would be hurt by the suspect.

Investigators determined the male suspect had prior criminal history and two active felony arrests warrants. While staging in the hotel parking lot, officers noticed a man matching the suspect description sitting in a parked car, police said.

The suspect was contacted and ordered out of the car, but ignored multiple commands and instead intentionally rammed a marked Union City police SUV with an officer inside. An officer fired a single round from his service weapon, but the suspect was not hit, police said.

The officer was not hurt and there were no others inside the suspect vehicle. No one else was injured.

The unidentified suspect was arrested and the victim is now safe, police said. No other information about the suspect was released and Union City Police Department urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at (510) 675-5283 or angelaf@unioncity.org. Anonymous tipsters can call (510) 675-5207 or email tips@unioncity.org.