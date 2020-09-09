SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Prop C, the 2018 initiative that taxes wealthy San Francisco businesses to pay for homeless service, became law Wednesday after the California Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to it.
Prop C, which implements a .5% tax on businesses making over $50 million a year, passed in 2018 with more than 61 percent of the vote.
But the law’s been held up in the courts by lawsuits filed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, the anti-tax lobbyists. The group claimed that the tax needed two-thirds of the vote to pass, but the state court of appeals rejected this argument back in June.
Now that the state supreme court refused to hear the case, the city can collect an estimated $300 million in fees for services supporting San Francisco’s homeless population.
Proponents of the measure celebrated on social media.
Actually tax the rich baby! We needed this unlocked more than ever — $350 million to tackle the homeless crisis, won by advocates, activists, and socialists. This was an honor to work on, and on this apocalyptic day it is exactly the good news we need 💙💛 https://t.co/HOEPokKK9W
— Jen ✿ Snyder (@ohjennyboy) September 9, 2020
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association had not released a statement by press time.
