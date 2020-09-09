SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a Bay Area nightclub promoter arrested for a series of sexual assaults.
San Jose Police said Wednesday that the suspect, 29-year-old Marcos Lopez-Cabera, was arrested on July 11 and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault.
According to police, Lopez-Cabera is a San Jose resident and a known nightclub promoter and manager in the Bay Area. He is currently facing charges of sexually assaulting three female victims, from Redwood City, San Jose, and Campbell, police said.
Lopez-Cabera remains in custody and investigators are looking for other victims, according to a police spokesperson.
Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases involving this suspect, was asked to contact Detective Stenger or Detective Hall of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (408) 947-STOP(7867).
You must log in to post a comment.