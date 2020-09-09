SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Traffic hearings at the Santa Clara County Courthouse are on pause until Jan. 4, 2021 because of public health orders and significant budget reductions, court officials announced Wednesday.
Those who have a scheduled traffic court date for the remainder of 2020 will not be required to appear. The rescheduled date for a hearing will be on the county’s public information site at https://portal.scscourt.org/traffic.
Those who have tickets can resolve them online through the e-payment portal at https://portal.scscourt.org/traffic.
The court also offers an optional online tool to request a fine reduction in cases of financial need. It can be found at https://mycitations.courts.ca.gov.
The traffic unit is still open for assistance by telephone with limited in-person office hours. Residents can call Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Inquiries can also be submitted by email at sstrafficinfor@scscourt.org.
