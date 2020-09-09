SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — In a sign that fire conditions are improving, one of the three evacuation centers in Santa Cruz County is closing on Wednesday evening as part of the county’s consolidation plan to redirect resources to residents with longer-term displacements.
The Cabrillo College CZU Lightning Complex fire emergency evacuation shelter is closing at 5 p.m. However, shelters remain open at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Grounds at 1931 Soquel-San Jose Road in Soquel and the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Ave. in Watsonville.
The county says the closure “represents good news” as its services are not critical. The number of residents served across all three shelters has dropped from nearly 2,500 residents at its peak, to 190 residents as of Wednesday.
The CZU Lightning Complex is 83 percent contained with repopulation occurring in areas of the North Coast, Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley.
Information regarding shelter help for evacuees is available at santacruzcounty.us/FireResources.aspx.
