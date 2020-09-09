COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A roof fire was contained Wednesday evening at a multi-unit residential building in the 1400 block of Waller Street in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Video on social media showed flames coming from the roof of the building.

There were no reported injuries and it is unknown if any residents
have been displaced.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported that Red Cross and supervisor Dean Preston were on scene.

