CHICO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Butte County Thursday were looking for at least 12 people missing in the Bear Fire after three people were found dead in connection with the fire Wednesday.

The communities of Paradise and Concow, devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, are once again being threatened by the Bear Fire, part of the North Complex fires in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties. Some 20,000 people are under evacuation orders in the area.

The fire has exploded in the last 48 hours after burning for about three weeks, damaging or destroying hundreds of homes and other structures. As of Thursday morning, the North Complex fires had burned 252,163 acres, or nearly 400 square miles. Containment was reported to be at 24 percent.

The U.S. Forest Service says winds were predicted to shift Thursday to the southwest, which could produce increased fire behavior and smoke.

On Wednesday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea confirmed that three people were found dead and at least a dozen were missing in connection with the Bear Fire. Honea said two of the victims were found in one location while the third was found in a second location.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that a CHP officer confirmed the third victim was found late Wednesday morning near a car in the area of Bald Rock Road and Graystone Lane near Berry Creek. The individual was fleeing the fire, the officer said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they received 85 missing person reports or requests for welfare checks in the area affected by the fire. So far, Honea said deputies have safely located 73 individuals.

Cal Fire officials said hundreds of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed in the fire. Officials said the fire had consumed 252,163 acres (down from earlier reports of over 254,000) and was 24 percent contained.

The exponential growth of the Bear Fire earlier led to expanded evacuation orders and warnings Wednesday morning for parts of Yuba, Plumas and Butte counties.

The quickly advancing wall of flames from the Bear Fire roared along Highway 162 early Wednesday morning, setting homes ablaze in Bear Creek and along Bald Creek Road, forcing residents to frantically escape with only the clothes on their backs and a few cherished belongings in the predawn darkness.

On Wednesday, Alameda County Fire announced that units that had been working the CZU Lightning Complex fires were now moving north to lend overwhelmed firefighters a hand with the North Complex Fire.

More information on the fire can be found on the state’s incident information system website.