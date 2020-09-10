SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge and police believe there may be other victims.
Officers who responded Wednesday to a 911 call of a sexual assault at St. James Park and identified a suspect, 51-year-old Bashir Tacuma nearby. According to police, Tacuma is homeless man known to frequent the downtown area of San Jose.
Tacuma was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Since then, detectives assigned to the case uncovered information leading them to believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving this suspect, was asked to contact Detectives L. Tindall or B. Wolf of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous my call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).
