LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — The city of Los Altos closed roads in its downtown area from Thursday through Monday to allow pedestrian-only access.
The closure will occur on Main Street from First to Second and Second Third streets, and State Street from Second to Third streets.
Numbered streets – First, Second and Third – will remain open for vehicles. There will also be pick-up and drop-off locations on these streets. Vehicles may park in plazas. There is also ADA street-accessible parking and bike parking available.
The closures are part of the city’s Open Streets Los Altos initiative, where downtown streets will partially shut down every Thursday through Monday through Sept. 28.
Re-opening will take place at 6 a.m. on Mondays.
People should wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting downtown.
