MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man suspected of brandishing a firearm during an Aug. 28 traffic altercation in Menlo Park was arrested Tuesday, police said.
A motorist told Menlo Park police that during the altercation on Sand Hill Road the man retrieved a firearm from the console of his vehicle and brandished it in a threatening manner before leaving.
On Tuesday, an officer patrolling the area of Marsh Road and U.S. Highway 101 saw the vehicle described in the Aug. 28 report and made a traffic stop.
The driver, 49-year-old Donald Delvy, was detained as the suspect in the brandishing case and a loaded firearm was found in his vehicle and collected as evidence.
Delvy was booked into county jail for possession of a concealed firearm and the case has been sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
