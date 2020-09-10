SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A trio of police officers from San Mateo were being hailed for their heroism Thursday after they saved the life of a choking toddler, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the department, on Wednesday, September 9, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers Camille Cosca, Stephen Bennett and Michael Nguyen were first on the scene on the 500 block of E. Poplar Avenue after a mother called for help when her child stopped breathing as he choked on a grape.

The officers took life-saving measures with the child, performing CPR until paramedics arrived on scene and transported the toddler to a local trauma center for treatment.

During the incident, officers also provided Spanish translation for family members as they communicated with paramedics, helping direct the type of medical care needed.

The child is currently in critical but stable condition, police said. All three officers are being credited with helping save the toddler’s life.

“Personally I’ve been to different calls kind of similar situations, but nothing similar to this where I would have to do the life-saving measures on a child. It was new to me,” Nguyen told KPIX 5 on Thursday. “As a parent, I was very frantic, because it hits home when you have a child yourself.”

According to police, the 3-year-old is still at the hospital where doctors are running tests.