SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — With the 2020 Census deadline only three weeks away, the Santa Cruz County Census Complete Count Committee is ramping up efforts to ensure all county residents are counted.

Those efforts include in-person assistance centers, canvassing in locations with a lot of foot traffic, and other programs.

ALSO READ: Lawsuit: Census Count Ending Early So Apportionment Can Take Place On Trump’s Watch

“Responding to the Census is more important than ever for Santa Cruz County because having a full and accurate count of residents is critical for emergency response and recovery,” said Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors chair Greg Caput. “Data from the 2020 Census will provide baseline numbers not only for funding of federal disaster relief, but also support for preparation, rescue coordination and where resources are deployed over the long term.”

The in-person assistance centers will help residents fill out the census and will be open Thursday at Encompass Community Services, 380 Encinal St., Santa Cruz, from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday at the Second Harvest Food Bank distribution site at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts 2020 Census Count Among Immigrant Communities In Santa Clara County

Census counters will set up a table at the Riverside Avenue Bridge, where there are many passersby, to inform residents about the significance of the census.

Counters will also be on-site at the Watsonville Farmers Market that is open every Friday at 2 p.m. throughout September.

The county has also launched a farmworker outreach program where the census team will connect with farmworkers to help with filling out and understanding the benefits of the census.

ALSO READ: San Jose Mayor Liccardo Joins Plaintiffs In Lawsuit Over 2020 Census Count

Every uncounted person is equivalent to a loss of $2,000 in revenue per year over the next decade. That means within the next five years, even a 5 percent undercount could result in $272 million in local funding lost, according to the County Census Complete Count Committee.

The deadline for the Census is Sept. 30 and can be filled out online at 2020Census.gov or by phone at (844) 330-2020.

Census workers do not ask about citizenship, so those who are undocumented are not at risk and encouraged to participate calling (831) 755-4599 or visiting www.mtyhd.org/beaches.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.