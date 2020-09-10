RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday tracked a truck stolen in Santa Rosa to Richmond, where they arrested two men as suspects believed connected to “a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts involving work trucks and power tools throughout Sonoma County.”

Deputies took Jesus Giovani Peralta and Mario Arvizu-Ramirez into custody Wednesday morning with help from the Richmond Police Department.

Police said the men had multiple stolen power tools, burglary tools and several catalytic converters, in addition to the stolen commercial truck.

The men have a criminal history in Sonoma County, police said.

Peralta was arrested in Windsor in 2019 and found to be part of a ring that burgled more than 500 work trucks around the Bay Area. He is also on probation for burglary in Marin County.

Arvizu-Ramirez had been previously arrested in Windsor for possession of tools stolen from a work truck.

The men remain in custody in the Sonoma County Detention Facility.

