BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The city of Berkeley curtailed refuse pickup and other outdoor services on Friday because of the unhealthy air quality, in accordance with federal and county guidelines.

Those services will be rescheduled and prioritized for when the air quality is better, which is typically in the mornings, officials said.

Pickup of garbage, recycling, and compost was stopped on Friday but will resume Saturday morning so residents should leave bins out; the city’s transfer station is closed on Friday; and the recycling center is also closed on Friday.

Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez agreed with federal recommendations to halt outdoor operations until air quality improves.

Air quality deteriorated early Friday in the Bay Area as a plume of smoke and ash from wildfires raging across the West remained stalled overhead.

The air quality measure reached “very unhealthy” levels with a high of 226 on Thursday and 231 on Friday in Berkeley.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has also issued advisories through Monday regarding the dangerous air quality levels.

Air quality over 200 poses health risks to all people and the city recommends people move activities indoor or cancel them until it is safer to do it outside.

The air quality is most pressing for children, pregnant people, the elderly and those with cardiac or respiratory issues.

Anyone experiencing repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

For more information regarding air quality safety and tips, residents can visit the city’s website at http://www.cityofberkeley.info/airquality.

