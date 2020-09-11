SAN DIEGO (CBS SF/AP) — Friday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch.
No reason was immediately given, but later the San Francisco Giants revealed an unidentified member of the organization had COVID-19.
Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.
Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Padres pitcher Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch at Petco Park in San Diego.
The Giants also said Saturday’s game against the Padres would be postponed.
