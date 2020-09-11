COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN DIEGO (CBS SF/AP) — Friday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

No reason was immediately given, but later the San Francisco Giants revealed an unidentified member of the organization had COVID-19.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.

San Francisco Giants players and personnel talk on the field before a scheduled baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. The game has been postponed after a member of the San Francisco Giants was tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Padres pitcher Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Giants also said Saturday’s game against the Padres would be postponed.

 

