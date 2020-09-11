OAKLAND (BCN) — The city of Oakland on Friday opened two locations for residents seeking relief from the unhealthy air quality resulting from ongoing wildfires in the region.

The respite centers, open on Friday and Saturday, will be staffed by city disaster service workers to provide short-term care to residents.

One of the centers will be at the Dimond Branch of the Oakland Public Library, 3565 Fruitvale Ave., and will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The other center, open from noon to 5 p.m. will be at the North Oakland Senior Center at 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

With the air quality index at a very unhealthy level of 247 on Friday afternoon, the city advises residents to consider moving physical activities indoor, rescheduling them or keeping them short.

Those with heart or lung diseases, older adults, children and teenagers to avoid physical activities outdoors.

For more information on air quality health and safety tips, visit acphd.org/air-quality.aspx.

Updates on respite centers in Oakland can be found on the city’s website at: www.oaklandca.gov.