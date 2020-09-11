SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose hillside neighbors say they are under siege from rowdy partiers who take over their streets at night.

Empty cases of beer and bottles litter Suncrest Avenue in San Jose’s East foothills, the daylight evidence of what neighbors call a nightly problem.

“Our neighborhood is under siege and we need some help,” said neighbor Vikrant Singh Badwal.

He said parties spring up with dozens of cars. Neighbor’s surveillance cameras pick up partiers setting off fireworks and igniting grass fires, drivers spinning donuts in the intersections, and even one driver smashing into a parked car and driving away.

It happened just a few feet away from a neighbor who was walking his dog.

“They’re just jeopardizing, not only their lives but ours, too,” Singh Badwal said.

The neighborhood lies in the steep foothills with only one way in and out. It’s a finger within the city limits, but neighbors here feel largely ignored.

“I feel like San Jose has let us down,” said Gretchen Larese, who has lived here for 25 years.

She said the city only recently repainted the curbs red to deter illegal parking. But she says there’s no enforcement of it or the posted fines for littering.

“We call the police. Sometimes they show up, sometimes they don’t,” Larese said.

A San Jose police spokesman said the department has only received one call for a noise complaint in that area in the last 30 days but could not confirm if the department responded to the fireworks or hit-and-run situations.

Neighbors say a greater police presence would help, or stepped up patrols, especially at night.

But the police department spokesman did not respond to a question on whether increased patrols were available.

“This causes us great concern. We would like to see some more consistency in the policing up here,” said Singh Badwal.