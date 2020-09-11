SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police announced on Friday that a man previously in custody for attacking another man with a metal pipe last month in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the victim died from his injuries.

On Aug. 7, officers responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street and found the 75-year-old victim unconscious on the sidewalk, suffering from apparent trauma and bleeding from his head.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found witnesses and surveillance footage that helped them determine that a suspect, later identified as Peter Nobles, came up from behind the victim and struck him multiple times with a metal pipe before running away east on Eddy Street.

‘

That same day, officers in the area of McAllister and Hyde streets detained a man matching the suspect description, identified him as Nobles and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, elder abuse and other offenses, according to police.

The victim remained hospitalized until he died from his injuries more than a week later on Aug. 15, according to police.

On Friday, police said they have amended the criminal complaint and arrested Noble on suspicion of murder.

The medical examiner’s office was not immediately available to identify the victim.

Although Nobles has been arrested, police continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.