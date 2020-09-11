SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 75-year-old man with a metal pipe in San Francisco’s Tenderloin last month has been charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, police said.

Peter Nobels of Oakland was previously charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and elder abuse in connection with the assault, which took place on the 400 block of Eddy Street on August 7th. According to a police, the victim was found unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 15th. No additional details about the victim were immediately available.

With the help of surveillance footage and witnesses, investigators arrested Nobels shortly after the assault. Authorities said at the time that the suspect came up from behind the victim and struck him multiple times with the pipe before running away from the scene.

Earlier this week, the criminal complaint was amended to add the murder charge. It was not immediately clear when Nobels would appear in court. Nobels, 34, remains in custody.

Officers with the Tenderloin station said the investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text at TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.” Tips can be given anonymously.