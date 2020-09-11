SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Thursday night wounded three people, including a 19-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the first block of Golden Gate Avenue, after Shot Spotter activation alerted them.
At the scene, officers didn’t locate any victims or suspect.
However, three victims showed up later at a hospital with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
