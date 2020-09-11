VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old man died in Vacaville on Friday morning after the utility truck he was driving drifted off Interstate Highway 80, hit a pole and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 6:20 a.m. on westbound I-80 just west of Interstate Highway 505, according to the CHP.
After drifting onto the shoulder, the utility truck ran into a large sign pole and erupted into flames.
The man, whose name was not released, was the only person inside the truck, which was filled with transportation signs, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP is investigating what caused the vehicle to run off the road.
A Sig-Alert for the area was lifted about 10 a.m.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
