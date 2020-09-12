SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) — Police officers from Lincoln in Placer County helped haul a 350-pound bear the length of a football field, saving it from the flames of the Bear Fire in Butte County.
“We were flagged down by a fish and wildlife warden who asked us if we’d like to assist him with retrieving a bear that was injured,” said Cpl. Bryce Rogers, with the Lincoln police department.
“They suspected that bears paws were injured,” Rogers said. “It wasn’t very mobile. It was kind of hiding behind a rock.”
Biologists arrived and tranquilized the bear but it walked away from them and into a nearby creek which posed a risk of drowning.
The men pulled the animal about a hundred yards up rough, forest terrain to the warden’s pickup truck.
The bear was taken to an animal care facility in Sacramento where it is recovering.
