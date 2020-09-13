SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two patrol officers along with a tow truck driver and a DUI suspect were taken to the hospital Sunday after being exposed to a chemical believed to be the opioid fentanyl inside a car that crashed exiting the Golden Gate Bridge.
The incident began shortly before noon when the CHP received a call about a car swerving in northbound lanes and colliding with the lane barrier.
CHP and Golden Gate Bridge patrol officers responded to find the vehicle had crashed on the Alexander Ave. offramp in Marin County.
An officer gained access to the vehicle and found the driver unconscious. While attempting to set the parking brake the officer was overcome by chemical fumes and passed out.
Another officer along with the tow truck driver pulled both men from the car and, believing they had been exposed to fentanyl, administered naloxone spray — a treatment for suspected opioid overdose.
Will be updated.
You must log in to post a comment.