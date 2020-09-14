Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person is dead after fire department marine emergency crews responded to two separate bay rescues at San Francisco’s Hyde Street Pier and Pier 23.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted shortly after 7 p.m., a rescue was underway at Pier 23, saying its marine units were on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.

Ten minutes later, another tweet said a second rescue was happening at the Hyde Street Pier.

In an update just before 8 p.m., fire officials tweeted one adult had succumbed to injuries.

No word as to the identity of the victims.

