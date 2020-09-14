SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person is dead after fire department marine emergency crews responded to two separate bay rescues at San Francisco’s Hyde Street Pier and Pier 23.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted shortly after 7 p.m., a rescue was underway at Pier 23, saying its marine units were on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.
Ten minutes later, another tweet said a second rescue was happening at the Hyde Street Pier.
In an update just before 8 p.m., fire officials tweeted one adult had succumbed to injuries.
UPDATE TO BOTH BAY RESCUES– BOTH NOT RELATED– HYDE STREET PIER ONE ADULT SAVED EVALUATED BY #SFFDMEDICS — PIER 23 ONE ADULT RESCUED UNFORTUNATELY SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES pic.twitter.com/9szK7mizWi
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 15, 2020
No word as to the identity of the victims.
You must log in to post a comment.