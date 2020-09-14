AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) – Two people were hospitalized and an arrest was reportedly made following a fight and stabbing at a grocery store in American Canyon on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Safeway store on 103 West American Canyon Road around 5:40 p.m. Sunday after reports of a customer harassing other customers, police said. The harassment escalated into a fight, and when officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds.

One person was taken to Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Vallejo, while the other was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. Police said both were in stable condition as of Sunday night.

According to the Napa Valley Register, one of the people involved in the stabbing, 33-year-old Jerome Anthony Leonard, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Leonard has since posted bail.

Last month, American Canyon Police responded to the same grocery store after Nathan Gabriel Garza, an 18-year-old employee, was fatally shot in the parking lot. Police have arrested 23-year-old Christopher “Roly” Young in connection with the shooting.

Police said they are still investigating Sunday’s incident and witnesses are encouraged to contact the department at 707-253-4451.