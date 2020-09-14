VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Vallejo father of four was killed late Sunday night when a gunman walked up to him as he was using an ATM machine inside a Vallejo Valero gas station and shot him in the head, according to family members.

Vallejo police said officers responded to reports of the shooting at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Valero gas station located in the 2200 block of Sacramento St.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police officials, life-saving measures were taken by officers to help the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grief stricken members of the slain man’s family gathered at the station early Monday.

“He was the sweetest guy, we did everything together when we were kids,” said the man’s cousin Shay Davis. “He was a loving father, always doting, always had his kids…He was a really good man. He’s going to be missed. It hurts a lot.”

Davis said her cousin had four kids all under the age of 6.

“I don’t know why they (the gunman) would have done this,” she said. “He was a beautiful person inside and out.”

Vallejo police have not released any information about the shooting, the possible motive for the slaying or a description of the suspect.