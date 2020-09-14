PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The owner of a Pittsburg bar was charged Monday with violating the county health officer order related to COVID-19 by allowing the bar to be open for indoor use, authorities said.

Kimberly Beatrice Dixon, 52, owner of Skorz bar at 3742 Railroad Ave., was also charged with operating her bar with a suspended alcohol license, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that on June 11, the bar was open, and patrons were inside drinking alcohol. The bar was not deemed an essential business and therefore not allowed to be open, according to the county health order. Currently, bars are not allowed to be open to the public.

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control earlier this year suspended Dixon’s license for the failure to pay taxes. A Skorz bartender, Carla Kacprzak, was charged with a misdemeanor violation for the unlicensed sale of alcohol, the DA’s office said.

“Our Office has received hundreds of complaints from the public reporting non-essential businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said District Attorney Diana Becton in a prepared statement. “These businesses are putting the public’s health in jeopardy by violating the health officer orders. These orders are necessary to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. We will continue to investigate reports of violations of the health officer order.”

The DA’s office said anyone with information about possible COVID-19 violations can report that information via email at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.