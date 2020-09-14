SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials warned San Francisco residents to limit their time outdoors early Monday as a layer of extremely unhealthy air generated by smoke from the wildfires burning across California and the West Coast remained draped overhead.

In an alert, officials said the air quality had dipped into the purple level meaning “active youth/adults/people with heart or lung diseases should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.”

It wasn’t just the fires that were causing the drop in air quality. There also was a high pressure system stalled over the region, calming the high altitude winds that normally clear some the smoke for the area.

The Air Quality Index levels were ranging from 202-182 over the Bay Area. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a ‘Spare the Air’ alert for a record 28 straight days.

“A thick blanket of smoke from the many wildfires blazing in California and Oregon is causing unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area,” the air district’s Executive Office Jack Broadbent said in a statement. “Residents should track air quality conditions in their communities and protect their health and avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors.”

Dr. Lisa Patel of Stanford Children’s Health told KPIX 5 over the weekend that parents would be wise to limit their children’s exposure to the smoky skies.

“This isn’t going to be the last time that we are going to be suffering from this exposure so I’m thinking about not just today or next week, but I’m thinking about my child and all children’s long-term health,” she said.

Doctors say when the smaller particulate matter is inhaled, especially by children, that can damage the lining of airways, and vital cells called Alveolar Macrophages deep in the lungs.

“These cells are amoeba-like cells that engulf any foreign particles that make it down into the deep lung and also fight bacteria and are first responders to viruses,” said UCSF pulmonologist Dr. John Balmes.

“When they’re full of toxic particles from smoke, whether tobacco, vaping, marijuana, or wildfire smoke, they don’t function as well,” said Balmes.

Children also tend to spend more time outside than adults.

“You have to think about the dose being higher because they’re breathing in faster, the exchanges are faster, so they’re inhaling more of it,” said Patel.

As of Sunday night, there were 16,750 firefighters battling 29 major or complex fires in California. Those fires have burned over 3.3 million acres, destroying thousands of homes and forcing more than 100,000 residents to evacuate. There are also large wildfires raging in Oregon and Washington state.

There may be some relief on its way soon, but the change will not be welcomed along the fire lines. The weather will begin shifting Monday, bringing winds that will clear out some of the smoke in the San Francisco Bay, but add a new challenge for firefighters battling the deadly North Complex West Zone fire and the Creek Fire, burning in the tinder-dry, bark beetle invested woodlands of the Sierra National Forest.

“A critical period of weather is coming upon us in the next 48 hours,” said Dan Borsum, the NOAA meteorologist assigned to the North Complex West Fire. “A Red Flag (Fire) Warning has been issued for Monday and Monday evening for breezy conditions, hotter temperatures, an unstable air mass and poor humidity recovery at night.”

Weather officials were trying to determine if the southwest winds blowing steady at 8-12 mph and gusty to 20 mph will linger into Tuesday and forced them to extend the warning for another day.