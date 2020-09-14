Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A police K-9 helped apprehend two suspects who fled into backyards in a neighborhood of Vacaville after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash late Sunday night.

Khevionze Gutierrez, 18, of Vallejo, and Ramon Smith, 18, of Richmond, were arrested after the pursuit ended with a crash into a parked car on Summerbreeze Drive, according to police.

Scene of a crash following a pursuit in Vacaville on September 13, 2020. Two suspects have been arrested. (Vacaville Police Department)

The pair fled on foot after the crash, jumping over fences and into backyards on Fernbrook Court, but the police dog helped apprehend them nearby. They were both booked into county jail on suspicion of offenses related to the pursuit, police said.

Anyone in the neighborhood who found clothing or other items in their backyard following the pursuit is asked to call Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.

