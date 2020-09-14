Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one protester could be seen falling and hitting the ground hard after climbing on a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the protest outside President Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday.
In video taken by Lieutenant Coopwood III, a group of protesters could be seen swarming a CHP patrol car.
One protester in a red hat could be seen climbing on top of the hood of the car. They then start walking over the CHP vehicle as it starts to take off.
