Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Donald Trump, Protest, Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one protester could be seen falling and hitting the ground hard after climbing on a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the protest outside President Donald Trump’s visit to Sacramento on Monday.

In video taken by Lieutenant Coopwood III, a group of protesters could be seen swarming a CHP patrol car.

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Think Science Knows;’ Trump Disputes Climate Change Science During California Wildfires Briefing

One protester in a red hat could be seen climbing on top of the hood of the car. They then start walking over the CHP vehicle as it starts to take off.

>>Read more at CBSSacramento.com

Comments