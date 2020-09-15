Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police units were on the scene of a multiple-fatal shooting near San Jose State University, Tuesday night.
Five people were shot, 2 were killed, according to police.
It happened in the 600 block of South 8th Street around 10 p.m.
South 8th St between Reed and Margaret and Reed Street between S. 7th and S. 9th St. were closed due to police activity. Police were asking people to use alternate routes.
The victims were taken to the hospital.
There were few details, but police tweeted that updates would be provided soon.
So far, no arrests have been made and there is no description of the suspect.
