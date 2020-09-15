SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least 15 suspected Sureño gang members have been charged by federal and local officials with setting up a ‘one-stop’ operation in a Concord shopping center parking lot to distribute illegal drugs including heroin and cocaine and sell illegal weapons used in violent crimes across Contra Costa County.

Calling the operation — ‘Boulevard Blues’ — federal and local law enforcement officers targeted an outdoor bazaar of illegal drugs and guns being run in a shopping center parking lot at 1500 Monument Boulevard.

According to the complaint, Sureño gang members claimed control over the shopping center, referring to it as “The Block” or “The Box,” and described it to undercover officers as a kind of “one-stop shop” for guns and drugs.

“Today’s charges explode the myth of the non-violent drug dealer,” said U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson. “Drugs are expensive. Drugs are dangerous. Where we find drugs, we almost always find guns. What is particularly appalling about today’s charges is that the defendants did not even bother to hide the guns or drugs. Rather, the defendants allegedly peddled their products in broad daylight in public spaces.”

According to affidavits filed in connection with the complaints, multiple individuals are alleged to have conspired to sell methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and firearms.

Federal prosecutors said authorities served 34 search warrants across the Bay Area in recent weeks and seized 42 guns and illegal drugs.

Of the 15 defendants charged federally, eight were taken into custody on September 10, 2020. Three additional defendants are due to be transferred from state to federal custody, while two more will stay in state custody.

Contra Costa County officials have also filed local charges stemming from the investigation

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said murder charges have been filled in four cold case homicides spanning from 2014-2018. Three of those were in Concord and one in Antioch.

Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman, San Francisco Field Division, ATF, said his agency began working with the Concord Police Department on the operation in April 2019. The FBI Safe Streets division, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and others agencies soon joined in.

“This operation exemplifies the dedication of the FBI and our task force partners to disrupt dangerous gang activity and remove the threat of criminals who endanger our neighborhoods,” said FBI Deputy Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. “We are committed to improving the quality of life in our Bay Area communities and ensuring the safety of our citizens.”