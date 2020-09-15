BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a local TV news cameraman in Berkeley last month which was captured on security camera video.
Berkeley police said the suspect was identified as Jimmy Ray, 22, a resident of Hayward. Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him at his home on Thursday.
The incident happened on August 10 at the Congregation Netivot Shalom on 1316 University Ave. in Berkeley. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hoodie and blue sweat pants point a gun in the face of the journalist as he is loading his camera into a news van. The gunman is seen grabbing the $25,000 camera and running away.
After reviewing video surveillance of the robbery, detectives were able to develop information about the suspect’s identity, leading to a search/arrest warrant of the suspect, police said.
During the search of Ray’s home, officers recovered items related to the robbery and nearly an ounce of methamphetamine packaged for sale, police said.
On Friday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged with robbery and possession for sale of controlled substances and other criminal enhancements.
