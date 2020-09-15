SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County announced Tuesday that it had successfully appealed to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to move into Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 response framework, allowing it to reopen more businesses.

As the number of COVID-19 cases plateau in Marin County, the state moved Marin County’s community risk status to Tier 2, “a substantial risk,” which means more businesses can resume operations Tuesday.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, and this gives us more choices as residents,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “But more freedom also brings more risk. Our challenge is to move forward without increasing transmission. We’re at a critical juncture.”

Under the Tier 2 rules, Marin County can allow:

Retail establishments to open indoors at 50% capacity

Indoor malls to open at 50% capacity

Personal care services to open indoors (personal care services are defined as esthetics, skin care, cosmetology, electrology, nail services, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, and massage)

Museums to open indoors with 25% capacity

Places of worship to open with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms to open indoors with 10% capacity

If COVID-19 cases remain at Tier 2 levels for two weeks, the state can allow Marin County to reopen schools for a modified version of in-classroom learning. The earliest Marin schools could reopen is Sept. 29.

Marin County is following the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the four-tier plan the state adopted on Aug. 28 to allow for businesses to reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The blueprint states that each county must spend at least 21 days in a tier before advancing to the next, less restrictive one.

Marin County officials say that their big challenge is tackling the elevated COVID-19 rates in low-income areas of the county. Due to the state’s “equity adjustment factor,” the county can’t move to the next tier if there is a large disparity between the coronavirus positivity rates in low-income and affluent neighborhoods.

“It’s always been our goal to limit the burden of COVID-19 in our community. Now it’s everyone’s goal,” Omar Carrera, Director of Canal Alliance, a community-based nonprofit serving the Canal Area of San Rafael, said. “If we don’t narrow the disparities, it hurts all of us.”

The county says that a full list of changes to business sector guidelines will be added to the Marin Recovers website soon. The county added that all businesses must complete a COVID-19 Site-Specific Protection Plan prior to reopening, and guidance for completing a plan is found on the Marin Recovers website.