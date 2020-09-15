SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old Santa Rosa man was dead and another man wounded when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle as they drove in Santa Rosa in what police believe may be a gang-related shooting, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said officers responded to a phone call from the staff at Aurora Behavioral Healthcare at 8:30 p.m. of a gunshot victim that had shown up in the parking lot of the hospital.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims. One victim had a gunshot wound to the head; the other victim had a gunshot wound to the arm.

The officers also located the victims’ vehicle — a white Chrysler sedan — with numerous bullet holes in it.

Detective said the victims were travelling southbound on Fulton Road between Guerneville Road and College Avenue. Another vehicle also travelling southbound fired numerous rounds at the victims. Both of the victims were struck by the gunfire and eventually made it to the parking lot of Aurora Behavioral Healthcare.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. Unfortunately, the victim who was struck in the head succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim was in stable condition.

Detectives said they were still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. They are attempting to learn more details including the descriptions of the suspect or suspects and suspect vehicle as well as the circumstances leading up to the incident.

They currently believe that the incident was gang related. Due to the violent nature of the investigation and the deceased individual, the victims’ names will not currently be released at this time.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have information related to this shooting. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this incident.