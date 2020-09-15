SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire officials on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that one home was destroyed and a second was damaged after a three-alarm residential fire on the 400 block of North 14th Street.

The fire burning in a residential area north of downtown San Jose was first reported at 12:38 p.m.

The fire department Twitter account posted about the response to the two-alarm residential fire at around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm residential fire on the 400 block of N 14th Street. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 15, 2020

The account posted an update at 1:08 p.m., saying that the fire had been elevated to three-alarms and was still active. North 14th Street was closed between Empire and Washington.

There were no reports of injuries so far.

UPDATE: Response upgraded to 3-alarms. Fire still currently active. N 14th Street closed between E Empire Street and Washington Street. No reports of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/4q0FFgKlcW — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 15, 2020

A follow-up tweet by San Jose Fire at 2:15 p.m. confirmed that the fire was brought under control, but not before it had destroyed one house and damaged a second.

UPDATE: Fire is now under control. One home destroyed, one damaged. @RedCrossNorCal assisting approximately 9 residents who have been displaced. No injuries to report and cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/STWuByhSr9 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 15, 2020

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the nine people who were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries in the incident. Fire officials are investigating the cause.