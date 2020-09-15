Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:House fire, Residential fire, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire officials on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that one home was destroyed and a second was damaged after a three-alarm residential fire on the 400 block of North 14th Street.

The fire burning in a residential area north of downtown San Jose was first reported at 12:38 p.m.

The fire department Twitter account posted about the response to the two-alarm residential fire at around 12:45 p.m.

The account posted an update at 1:08 p.m., saying that the fire had been elevated to three-alarms and was still active. North 14th Street was closed between Empire and Washington.

There were no reports of injuries so far.

A follow-up tweet by San Jose Fire at 2:15 p.m. confirmed that the fire was brought under control, but not before it had destroyed one house and damaged a second.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the nine people who were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries in the incident. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

Comments