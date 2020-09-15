SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — San Mateo County extended funding for its Great Plates Delivered program, which delivers free meals to older adults, through Oct. 9.
There are currently 2,553 participants enrolled in the program, which provides three free meals daily to older adults in the county who may be at heightened risk for COVID-19 and unable to obtain or prepare their own meals.
Since the program began in May, 68 participating restaurants have prepared more than 500,000 meals.
Adults 65 years and older and those 60 to 64 years old in high-risk categories are eligible to enroll. People can call (800) 675-8437 to enroll.
For more information on the program, visit smchealth.org/post/great-plates-delivered-faqs.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.