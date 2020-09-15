SEATTLE (AP/CBS SF) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

The Giants Twitter account retweeted the announcement by the Seattle Mariners saying that the two-game series at T-Mobile Park had been rescheduled in San Francisco.

Our two-game series vs. the Giants at @TMobilePark has been postponed due to poor air quality. The games will be rescheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in San Francisco. Game times have not been determined. Full Details: https://t.co/ENYroJ8a1x pic.twitter.com/qYXTylJ57l — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 15, 2020

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.

Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

While the Bay Area has been suffering under poor air conditions due to wildfire smoke for the past month, Tuesday brought a marked improvement. Air Quality Index levels were ranging from 182 to 202 over the Bay Area on Monday, but those numbers had dropped to the low 100s and lower by Tuesday morning.

Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. Smoke conditions during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the T-Mobile roof closed.

