OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a smoky, five-alarm fire burning among the restaurants and markets in a densely-populated neighborhood in Oakland’s Chinatown district Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Crews declared they had the fire under control at 10:15 a.m.

A fifth alarm was called around 9:16 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews responded to reports of a fire on the second floor of a commercial property housing the popular Rang Dong Vietnamese restaurant at 710 Webster Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By 9 a.m., the fire response increased to four alarms. Crews had to cut into the roof to help in the fight against the blaze on the second floor.

Oakland fire chief Melinda Drayton told the media that crews believe the fire began around 8:20 a.m. in a dumpster behind the building, which spread.

“We believe the fire raced up between the two buildings in a really tight space and got inside,” Drayton said.

Drayton said that crews continue to fight the fire as of 10 a.m. and will continue to do so until “it is untenable to do so.”

“Firefighter safety is absolutely my number one priority,” Drayton said.

Restaurants are on the first floor and residential units are on the second floor, Drayton said.

Drayton added that crews contained the fire to one building and she asked people to avoid the area because crews may need to move apparatus around to put out the blaze.

Delays are expected to and from Alameda.

Crews reported no injuries as of press time. This story will be updated.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.