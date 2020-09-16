OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials with BART issued an alert early Wednesday evening that MacArthur Station in Oakland was closed and trains were not stopping there due to a “major medical emergency.”

Shortly before 5 p.m., the @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted that there was a 10-minute delay at the MacArthur Station in the Richmond direction due to a major medical emergency.

Moments later, the account tweeted that trains traveling in all directions were not stopping at the station.

At about 5:05 p.m., BART announced that the station was closed.

Mutual aid is being provided on AC transit buses 51, 51A and 72 from 19th St to MacArthur, according to BART. Riders are asked to expect major delays system wide.

As the MacArthur Station is one of the system’s main transfer points, the emergency is likely to impact travel plans for many commuters.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.