SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were killed, three others injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered in a neighborhood near San Jose State University late Tuesday night.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 they heard the shots ring out around 10 p.m.

“I was just sitting in my room, working on my laptop,” Kris Grischoot said. “I heard five shots go off and then I heard a bunch of cars (speed away)…I told my wife to turn off the lights and lock the doors.”

Grischoot said his wife had heard gunfire earlier in the evening.

Diana Ponce also lives in the neighborhood. She said when she went out to run an errand around 6:30 p.m., she noticed a crowd of about 80 people gathered.

She said her neighbors told her there had been at least one drive-by shooting earlier in the evening.

“I can’t really put feelings into it all I can say is that it sucks because it’s in our neighborhood,” she said. “This is not the type of community we want to live in. This is not the example we want to set for our kids. What can we really do about it … just deal with it.”

San Jose police have only released limited information about the shooting. Two people have died, three were wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video of the scene showed a large police response and a scene of chaos. It happened in the 600 block of South 8th Street.

The scene was near San Jose State and the Delta Gamma Sorority. Grischoot said the neighborhood has changed since classes were moved to online during the COVID pandemic and students have moved out.

“We usually have so many people around,” he told KPIX 5. “It’s a different vibe (since campus closed) There’s not as many students, more people looking for trouble.”