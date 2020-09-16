MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police arrested a young man Friday morning in Milpitas after he allegedly intimidated a witness and was found in possession of an assault rifle, San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
Hector Guzman-Alcantar, 21, was arrested at 9 a.m. in the 600 block of North McCarthy Boulevard for allegedly intimidating a witness related to a 2017 home invasion robbery with a gun case in unincorporated Redwood City. He was awaiting trial in the case.
Guzman-Alcantar allegedly tried to intimidate and dissuade the victim from testifying, according to the sheriff’s office.
After Guzman-Alcantar was arrested, detectives investigating the case obtained a search warrant. They searched Guzman-Alcantar’s vehicle and found an AK-47, along with ammunition and a high-capacity magazine, sheriff’s officials said.
Guzman-Alcantar had his bail increased to $2 million. He is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Anyone with more information on the case was asked to call Detective Joe Fava at (650) 363-4192 or email him at jfava@smcgov.org.
