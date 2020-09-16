Air Quality Index:Which Is The Best Air Quality Index (AQI) On The Web
Filed Under:Alameda County Fire, Burn Injuries, Fire, RV fire, San Leandro, San Leandro News

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Alameda County Fire officials on Wednesday said one person suffered “significant burn injuries” in an RV fire in San Leandro Tuesday night.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted photos and a description of what happened Wednesday morning. Officials said fire crews responded to calls about an RV on fire on North Boulevard that was fully involved by the time units arrived.

The post indicated that the fire spread to a home, but crews were quickly able to knock down the blaze.

While one fire victim from the RV was injured, there were no injuries to firefighters. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

