AUBURN (CBS13) — A Northern California supervisor recently sent an open letter to the San Francisco salon owner at the center of a controversial visit involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, urging the businesswoman to set up shop in Placer County.

Pelosi faced a storm of criticism on Sept. 1 after surveillance video was released of an indoor visit to a San Francisco hair salon that went against COVID-19 protocols that were then in place.

The House Speaker later called the incident “a set up,” a description that the stylist who worked on Pelosi’s hair during the visit backed up.

CBS Sacramento reports Placer County District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore revealed in a Facebook post Tuesday that she had sent a letter to Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco.

Kious gave an emotional denial that she set Pelosi up on Sept. 3 during a Zoom news conference, despite having provided the surveillance video that prompted the controversy.

Kious appeared on a cable news network Tuesday morning and said she didn’t yet know when or where she’d open up another salon.

Last week, Kious told Fox News that — due to the fallout from the controversy — she would be closing the salon that Pelosi visited.

Hair salons and barbershops, under California’s updated reopening plan, can now operate indoors with modifications.